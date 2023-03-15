Russian fighter jet collides with U.S. drone over Black Sea

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Moscow told Washington D.C. to keep well away from its air space after a United States drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea.

The U.S. Military said the incident was caused by a mid-air collision, after two Russian fighter planes approached one of its MQ9 Reaper Drones on a reconnaissance mission over international waters.

U.S. officials say fighters harassed the drone and poured fuel on it, before one clipped the drone’s propeller, causing it to crash into the sea.

Moscow denied that, saying the drone crashed after “sharp maneuvers” after “deliberately and provocatively” flying close to its air space with its transponders off.

Military expert Rebecca Grant joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to tell us more about the situation, and her belief to what exactly happened in the air space over the Black Sea.