Russian president announces military operation in Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE (KUSI) – Russia has declared the beginning of a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised “consequences for anyone that interferes.”

In a statement Wednesday night, Putin claimed the reason for the operation is to protect the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Just several days earlier, he recognized Moscow-backed separatists who have claimed ownership over Donbas and Luhansk.

During a U.N. emergency meeting Wednesday night, Russia’s ambassador echoed Putin’s statements, justifying the operation under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which allows for self-defense.

Putin has said that his aim is to “demilitarize and de-Nazify” Ukraine.

He has also called on Ukrainian soldiers to put down their weapons and return home.

In a translated message of his address, Putin claimed he had no intention of occupying Ukraine and that separatists have asked for his assistance.