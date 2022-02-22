Russian President Putin orders forces into Eastern Ukraine for ‘peace-keeping functions’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine for what he has called “peace-keeping functions.”

The move comes following a lengthy speech by Putin Monday, in which he signed decrees recognizing two territories as pro-Moscow, independent, breakaway regions.

The U.S. expects Russian troops could move in as soon as Monday night or Tuesday.

What makes this recognition of the separatist-held regions so significant?

War broke out in 2014 after Russian-backed rebels seized government buildings in regions across eastern Ukraine.

Ultimately, the Donbas region was left in the hands of Russian-backed separatists.

Russia then annexed Crimea from Ukraine later that year in a move that sparked global criticism.

A 2015 ceasefire agreement separated the Ukrainian government from the separatist-controlled areas.

However, the self-declared republics had not been recognized by any government, including Russia — until Monday.

The U.S. previously warned Russia that this decision would trigger a severe response from the west.

Recap of the events that occurred Monday:

Putin signed decrees, declaring the two eastern Ukrainian regions as independent entities

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discussed developments during an emergency meeting with the U.N. Security Council, then to President Biden during a call

Putin has ordered troops to two eastern regions of the Donbas

Rep. Darrell Issa joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation developing in Eastern Ukraine.