Russian strikes intensify around Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The world’s attention remains centered on Ukraine, with Russia’s invasion now in its 18th day.

Russian air strikes hit a military training ground, killing 35 people and injuring 134.

The injured remain hospitalized and officials say the death toll from the attack is likely to rise.

More than 30 missiles were fired from warplanes over the Yavoriv military training ground – which is in the western part of Ukraine near Poland.

Ukrainian officials have also said that nine people were killed in city of Mykolaiv after Russian bombardment Sunday morning.

Mykolaiv is a strategic southern city that has been under heavy attacks this week.

Officials believe this is part of Russia’s push towards the major port of Odessa to the west.

Kira Rudyk, People’s Deputy of Ukraine from the Ukraine Parliament, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the current state of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.