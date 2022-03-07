Russia’s intentions are clear, they’re not going to stop this war until they take Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Russia claimed it will allow civilians to evacuate certain cities today, despite not upholding previous agreements over the weekend.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it will stop firing shells on Monday to allow civilians to flee their homes in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Mariupol.

Russian officials say the ministry made the decision “at the personal request” of French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Sunday a Russian military strike hit an evacuation crossing point in a Kyiv suburb killing a family with two children.

The US senior defense officials said Russian has already fired an estimated 600 missiles.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Kira Rudyk, People’s Deputy of Ukraine of Ukraine’s Parliament, about helping relocate refugees and how civilians are joining in the fight.

Rudyk claims that Russian propaganda is only saying that 500 people have died, when she said that there has been over 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians dead in the 12 days.

There is going to be more “peace talks” but RudyK fears that it’ll just be a regrouping for another bombing, possibly port city of Ukraine, Odessa.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Dale Buckner, CEO of Global Guardian and 24 year Colonel (Retired) US Army, later in the morning about what is happening on the ground floor of Ukraine.

Buckner claimed that they have already helped evacuate over 5,000 clients, but people still continue to die despite multiple cease fires in Ukraine.

The intent of Russia has become clear, they are not going to stop, they’re going to take huge cities through warfare despite if the cities are wastelands, redraw the lines, and create a buffer between Russia and NATO.