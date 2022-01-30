‘RUTH: Remember Us The Holocaust’ exhibit documents South Bay’s Holocaust survivors





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – “RUTH: Remember Us The Holocaust” has just opened at the Chula Vista Heritage Museum, San Diego County’s first Holocaust exhibit which documents the lives of Holocaust survivors who made the South Bay their home.

The exhibit features Ruth Sax, along with twelve other South Bay residents, who was a Holocaust survivor and devoted local community educator on the Holocaust.

Sax’s daughter, Sandra Scheller is an Exhibit Curator at the museum and joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the exhibit.

In December of 2018, Sax passed away at 90 years old. Sandra, her daughter, continues to her legacy.

Visit the museum at the Chula Vista Public Library for free during library hours.

For more details, visit www.chulavistaheritagemuseum.org