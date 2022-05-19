RVs and Campers take over Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are five RVs and the six cars that are in a Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos, where people are obviously living out of.

Understanding the complexities of the homeless crisis, this Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns.

Not only are residents up in arms, nearby businesses are upset too.

Over the last month there have been as many as nine or ten RVs here, as well as a dozen parked cars with people living in them.

The safety issue includes children coming to the skate park next to lot by themselves or being dropped off by their parents.

Then there’s the issue of fire barbecues and other cooking equipment right next to trees and other foliage.

Questions arise from these reoccurrences, where are they going to the bathroom?

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at the Park & Ride with more details and testimonies from residents and businesses in the area.