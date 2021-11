Ryan Hiller performs live on Good Morning San Diego





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Musician Ryan Hiller joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for a live performance, playing songs such as, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Please Come Home For Christmas,” and “Night Moves.”

Hiller will be performing live for a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Rancho Bernardo Inn from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For more ticket info, visit ranchobernardoinn.com