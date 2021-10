Sabrosas all-female band performs “Carnaval”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sabrosas, a San Diego-based Latin Orquesta brings together jazz, classical, and salsa music.

The Sabrosas put on a lively performance here at KUSI news. If you want the hear them for yourself, they’ll be performing at the Carlsbad Dove Library Art on Saturday at 7:30PM.