Sacramento Democrats halt another bill to give immediate gas tax relief to Californians

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sacramento Democrats have again halted a Republican-led bill to give immediate gas tax relief to Californians.

Golden State residents continue paying the top gas prices in the entire country — and they’re still rising.

Assemblyman Vince Fong, Vice Chair of the Assembly Transportation and Budget Committees, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what took place in the Legislature.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley presented a bill to the Assembly Transportation Committee and Democrats took the bill to suspend the state’s gas tax for six months, and used it to raise more taxes on energy in California, Assemblyman Fong said.

It’s complete asinine, Fong added.