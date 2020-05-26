Saddles in Service uses horseback riding to help rehabilitate veterans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local non-profit organization in Alpine, Saddles in Service was founded by retired Navy Captain, Mike and Tammy Oluvic in 2016. Saddles in Service has a mission to provide a better life to Active Duty Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, Firefighters and First Responders through horse, rehabilitation. We call them our countries heroes.

The heroes go through a free program of learning the in’s and out’s of what it takes to care for a horse. They learn to trust one another. Being on a horse is an unexplainable feeling, especially to our heroes who’ve had hardships throughout their life.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Saddles in Service in Alpine and spoke with Mike and Tammy. They both went into detail on how the program changes and saves lives. We spoke to two heroes who are active in the program with Mike and Tammy.

If you know someone who needs help, please visit: https://saddlesinservice.org

Happy Memorial Day San Diego! We went to @StormSonsRanch this morning to honor our heroes. #SaddleInService provides wellness and healing “through the saddle” of a horse. Thank you Mike and Tammy for sharing your story with us on @KUSI_GMSD 🇺🇸 @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/cAgYWCQEDy — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) May 25, 2020