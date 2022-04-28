Sage Burmeister opens High Vibe Holistic to help people prioritize fitness in their life

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Burmeister family has been part of the KUSI Prep Pigskin Report family for a long time, Braxton won the prestigious Silver Pigskin award in 2016.

But he isn’t the only athletic one in the family. His older brother Sage is on a journey to promote fitness in people’s lives.

Sage opened High Vibe Holistic to help people in the community with breathwork and cold immersion therapy. Which resulted from him starting a life of sobriety, which has been over 5 years now.

High Vibe Holistic has grown from 1-on-1 training, breathwork, and cold therapy, to a studio in Solana Beach that hosts individuals, groups, athletes, corporations, and recovering addicts all with one thing in mind: to help people break through and get in the best shape of their life physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

His brother Braxton, now the QB of San Diego State University, uses Sage’s treatment and training regimens himself.

Sage and Braxton joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share how their lives within athletics and fitness have led them to this point.

For more information visit: www.highvibeholistic.com