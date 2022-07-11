Sailor dies aboard aircraft carrier Carl Vinson at NAS North Island

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A sailor was pronounced dead Sunday on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which was docked at the Naval Air Station North Island, Navy officials said.

The Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday and pronounced the sailor dead, said Lt. Cmdr. Christina Gibson, public affairs officer for the ship.

“The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play,” Gibson said.

“In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identity of the sailor will not be released until 24 hours after the primary next of kin have been notified,” Gibson added.

No further information was immediately available.