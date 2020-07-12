Eleven sailors hospitalized in fire aboard assault ship at Naval Base San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eleven sailors were hospitalized Sunday with minor injuries after a fire broke out aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, Navy officials said.

“Everyone is off the ship and everyone is accounted for,” Brian O’Rourke, a Navy spokesman, told City News Service.

Local, base and shipboard firefighters were battling the fire, including water boats, authorities said.

San Diego firefighters were called to 3455 Senn St. at 8:51 a.m. for a three-alarm fire aboard the military assault ship, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. About 150 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

Multiple media reports said there was an explosion aboard the ship, but that had not been confirmed by officials.

Firefighters from San Diego and National City joined federal firefighters in responding to the scene, where plumes of smoke could be seen on the naval base.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

The Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

#Breaking Explosion on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego. @SDFD on scene. All personnel have been accounted for at this time. @KUSINews will have an update for you live at noon. pic.twitter.com/6Uxj1pUiV5 — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) July 12, 2020