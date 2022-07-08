Saints rookie receiver Chris Olave comes full circle at Mission Hills youth camp

It may not get more full circle than this..

It wasn’t long ago when Chris Olave was catching countless touchdowns on this Mission Hills turf. Olave leaving a legacy behind.. for the next generation to look up to. What better way to pass it forward than coming back to where it all started? Olave hosting a youth camp for the up and comers.

Olave going on to establish himself as a household name at Ohio State.. breaking the Buckeye record for career touchdown catches.

The New Orleans Saints seeing the same potential all of San Diego has already witnessed.. the Saints trading up to select Olave 11th overall in the draft.

We catch up with Olave, hear from his previous Grizzly head coach Chris Hauser, and a current Grizzly Henry Davis on what it means.