Salk scientists discuss impacts of daylight saving time

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diegans lose an hour of sleep Sunday, the folks at KUSI have been wondering, what are the impacts of losing an hour of sleep on our bodies?

Emily Manoogian, Staff Scientist at the Salk Institute, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards live on Saturday to discuss the impacts of daylight saving time.

More car accidents, strokes, and heart attacks occur close to daylight saving time, Manoogian described.

Circadian rhythm affects everything about what your body does, she added.

Manoogian has been involved in the creation of the free app, My Circadian Clock, which helps you understand what your circadian rhythms are.

The timing of when you do things for your body makes a huge impact, Manoogian added.