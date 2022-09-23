“Salkhenge” sunset on Sept. 22 fall equinox





SAN DIEOG (KUSI) – The Salk Institute’s “River of Life” water feature runs directly through the golden sunset of the Sept. 22 fall equinox creating a picture perfect sunset commemorating this time of year.

Called “Salkhenge” for its setup akin to Stonehenge in relation to equinoxal sunsets, the River of Life is similarly significant.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Tom Albright, Professor at the Salk Institute, to discuss the sunset and the architecture of the River of Life.