Salt Lounge offers free Halotherapy sessions to Cal Fire San Diego in November
Does 2020 have you feeling salty?
After just minutes of sitting in the soothing booth at San Diego’s NEW Salt Lounge, you’ll feel relaxed, rejuvenated and able to breathe better. Melissa Corradini explains how Halotherapy helps with stress, coughs, colds, allergies, acne and much more!… PLUS sessions are free the entire month of November for local firefighters!
- Salt particles help pull moisture to the surface of the skin for a more hydrated look
- Helps relieve symptoms for many ailments, such as asthma, allergies, inflammation, eczema, acne, snoring and sleep problems and even the common cold and flu
- No harmful side effects
- Beneficial for people of all ages
- All it takes is 10-20 minutes!