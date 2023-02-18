Salton Sea Conservancy legislation proposed by State Sen. Steve Padilla





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Bill 583, introduced by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego), would create the Salton Sea Conservancy.

For years, debate has raged regarding the fate of the slowly decaying Salton Sea, an body of water created in 1905 when the Colorado River spilled into a California basin three hours east of San Diego.

The water was pristine and perfectly placed near San Diego and Los Angeles for tourism and weekend escapes. Infrastructures was built around the lake before the water quality began to decline for lack of replenishment and drainage from surrounding farms.

Arguments have been made to replenish the Salton Sea, to oversee its decay and prevent further environmental harm, or to utilize the land for alternate purposes. Padilla’s proposed Conservancy would corral interested parties into one unified decision-making body and hopefully determine a set fate for the Salton Sea.

Padilla joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss why the sea needs to be addressed and how a conservancy would best approach the situation.