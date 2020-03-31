Salvation Army hosts drive thru for ‘Grab-N-Go’ kids meals during COVID-19 crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army Kroc Center kicked off it’s drive thru for ‘Grab-N-Go’ kids meals during the coronavirus crisis.

The Salvation Army will provide meals for kids under 18 years of age, every single day from 10:00 AM to noon.They will continue the ‘Grab-N-Go’ until supplies run out. Anyone in the community is welcome to drive-thru the Kroc Center and get a meal for their child. Each child in the car will receive a breakfast/lunch.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused families to need support more now, than ever before.

For over 130 years, The Salvation Army has served Southern California and will continue its’ mission to help people in need. However, during this time of crisis donations to the non-profit are crucial and highly encouraged.

The volunteers at the facility have taken extreme measures in making sure everyone stays safe and is following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ‘Grad-N-Go’ drive-thru is safe. You do not need to exit your vehicle or touch anything. You will simply pull-up, open your trunk, and the volunteers will place the meals in the back.

For more information on the Salvation Army Kroc Center and how you can donate, visit: http://www.sd.kroccenter.org

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the Salvation Army to find out everything you need to know.

