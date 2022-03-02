Salvation Army International provides relief to Ukraine and neighboring countries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army has been responding to the crisis in Ukraine, offering urgently needed food and hygiene items to those who have been displaced.

Lt. Colonel John Chamness, Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army California South Division joined Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how The Salvation Army has been assisting those who need it in Ukraine.

To donate to The Salvation Army’s relief efforts, click here.