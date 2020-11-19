Salvation Army prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals amid pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For more than 30 years. The Salvation Army has been serving holiday meals at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego. Over the years, thousands of people including homeless, the disabled and families have come for the free meal, music and community.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the need for food is greater than ever before.

The free holiday meals will still occur but will be given to go.

The Salvation Army will distribute a complete Thanksgiving meal at four sites around the county. The meals will be packaged and distributed on a first come first served basis starting at 11:00am on Thanksgiving Day.

Divisional Secretary of the Salvation Army’s San Diego Regional Office, Lt. Colonel Lee Lescano, discussed how the changes they have made amid the coronavirus pandemic on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Thanksgiving Meals To Go

Thursday November 26, 2020

11:00am

See the locations below:

Centre City Corps (Downtown)

825 7th Ave.

San Diego, CA

Citadel Corps

4170 Balboa Ave.

San Diego, CA

El Cajon Red Shield Center

1025 E. Main St.

EL Cajon, CA

Oceanside Corps

3935 Lake Blvd,

Oceanside, CA 92056