Salvation Army reopens thrift stores in Poway and Point Loma





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Up until now, The Salvation Army’s Family of Thrift Stores have remained closed due to COVID-19.

But as Governor Newsom accepted the County plan to accelerate Phase 2, they feel the time is right to slowly begin reopening their stores beginning with the Poway and Point Loma stores. The other 5 stores will reopen gradually later this month and next.

The Salvation Army Family Store is an integral part of The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center and the operation of the stores is essential to the rehabilitation program. This program is made possible through the generosity of those who donate goods that can be sold in our Family Stores. Our Center has been without necessary funding for more than 8 weeks.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live at the Point Loma location with more information.

We're in Point Loma where the Salvation Army is opening once again. I wonder if this thing will sell 🤔 @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/AmGcsUliA5 — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) May 22, 2020