Salvation Army takes part in #GivingTuesdayNow





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 has immeasurably altered people’s lives across the globe, but you can help.

This Tuesday, May 5th is a global day of giving to help those most affected by the pandemic.

Lt. Col. Lee Lescano with the Salvation Army joined Good Morning San Diego by Skype to talk about #GivingTuesdayNow.

The Salvation Army has been on the front lines of aid with food distribution and other necessities to families, seniors and children out of school.

The needs have increased nearly 300 % since the start of pandemic.

GivingTuesdaynow is a global day of giving as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

When you give to The Salvation Army your gifts stay in San Diego and help our neighbors.

If you can’t afford to donate money, give your time. The Salvation Army has a need for volunteers to help put together food boxes and for food distribution.