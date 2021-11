Salvation Army to serve Thanksgiving dinner at Centre City, Citadel, El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army San Diego will be giving out free Thanksgiving meals at their three local Corps facilities on Thursday.

Lt. Colonel Lee Lescano, Divisional Secretary The Salvation Army San Diego, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

To learn more, visit www.sandiego.salvationarmy.org