Sam the Cooking guy and Sisters Pizza support Promises2Kids

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy and his team are partnering with the local pizzeria Sister’s Pizza to help support Promises2Kids.

Promises2Kids provides over 3,000 current and former foster youth in the county with resources and guidance to address and overcome challenges.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at Sisters Pizza in Hillcrest to showcase some of their best dishes and talk about the combined efforts of the two eateries.