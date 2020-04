Sam the Cooking Guy explains how restaurants are coping with COVID-19 regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businesses all over the United States are struggling due to the new restrictions that have been imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Here in San Diego, restaurant owner and TV personality Sam the Cooking Guy had to close both Not Not Tacos and Graze as a result. He joined us on the phone to explain how he is coping through this unusual time.