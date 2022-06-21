Sam the Cooking Guy explains how to make his ‘Not so Basic, Basic Burger’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you hungry for a nibble of Taste of Little Italy? Well their Spotlight Neighborhood Culinary Gems are happening on June 21st and June 22nd from 4pm-8pm each day.

So prepare your taste buds for the two-day event that will highlight delicious culinary offerings throughout the neighborhood.

Tickets are priced at $55. For more information on this year’s Taste of Little Italy, visit www.tasteoflittleitalysd.com.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out with Sam the Cooking Guy on “Good Morning San Diego” to serve up some great food and talk more about Taste of Little Italy.