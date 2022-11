Sam the Cooking Guy has tips and tricks for Thanksgiving food prep

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy, author, TV host and restaurant owner, is famous across San Diego for his cooking wisdom.

Thanksgiving is a time when much can go afoul in the kitchen if proper prep work is not adhered to.

Sam joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Paul Rudy to discuss easy ways to make sure the holiday cooking goes smoothly.