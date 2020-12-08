Sam the Cooking Guy invites Newsom to visit San Diego and re-evaluate dining ban

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – New health restrictions are now in effect in San Diego County and the rest of Southern California, shutting down indoor service at restaurants among other closures, due to the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

A state-mandated “regional stay-at-home” order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

As part of the orders, all Southern California restaurants are forced to close down all dining services. They may remain open for take-out and delivery, but that is simply not enough to keep them in business.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has been highlighting the struggles of our local business owners throughout the pandemic, and they have been very emotional to say the least. Our local restaurant owners fully transformed their normal dining experiences to comply with regulations banning indoor dining, only to be “punished” again by Gavin Newsom banning all dining in nearly every California region.

Sam the Cooking Guy is frustrated with the changing regulations, as he believes San Diego restaurant owners like himself have safely transformed their dining service to provide a safe experience for their customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Live on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego, Sam the Cooking Guy invited Governor Newsom to come visit San Diego and check out how our restaurants have transformed their business operations to create safe, outdoor dining experiences for their customers.

“I’d like to invite Governor Newsom, to come to San Diego to see what we’ve done, to see how responsible we have been. To see how we shouldn’t be lumped in the same category as the other counties, that have tiny ICU capacity available right now. Ours is not below 15%