Sam the Cooking Guy is thankful customers are obeying regulations as his restaurants resume dine-in service





LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Like all restaurants across the county, Little Italy had to reinvent their dine-in experience to meet San Diego County Health guidelines.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Sam Zien, also known as Sam the Cooking Guy outside of his newest restaurant, Graze, about all the adjustments he has made to reopen and adhere to the county guidelines.

Zien said “there has been a palpable change about how people feel about going out and seeing what’s happening outside of their four walls. We are very lucky we’re in a part of town where people love to come to.”

.@GrazebySam in Little Italy has reopened for business and @thecookinguy to see all of their customers returning to enjoy dine-in services while adhering to the new regulations Full Interview: https://t.co/f4rJpboyoY pic.twitter.com/0Nw0NMuj4U — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 16, 2020