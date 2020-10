Sam the Cooking Guy opens ‘Eats By Sam’ restaurant in Seaport Village





SEAPORT VILLAGE (KUSI) – The one and only, Sam the Cooking Guy is opening his third restaurant in San Diego!

Eats by Sam opens Thursday in Seaport Village at 11:00 AM. Due to COVID-19 regulations, indoor dining will be temporarily closed, but their outdoor dining and patio is open for all.

Sam the Cooking Guy also recently opened Not Not Tacos and Graze, both of which are located in Little Italy.

