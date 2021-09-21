Sam The Cooking Guy perfects the ‘Cheeseburger Taco’ at Not Not Tacos

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI)- Sam The Cooking Guy is always being creative with what he puts on a Taco. Not Not Tacos has become a community favorite. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went to NNT to cook the ‘Cheeseburger Taco” with the Cooking Guy. Sam The Cooking Guy says, “If you closed your eyes and ate this blind, you’d think you were actually eating a cheeseburger!”

Later on Good Morning San Diego, Sam spoke about the Little Italy Urban Challenge that’s happening September, 26th from 1pm-4pm!

2nd Annual Little Italy Urban Challenge is scavenger hunt around the Little Italy neighborhood on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in the Piazza della Famiglia. Teams of two will receive clues about historical landmarks and local businesses in the area and search around the neighborhood for answers. Let’s see how well you know our beloved Little Italy! MC’d by Sam the Cooking Guy!

TICKETS ARE FOR TEAMS OF TWO

Tickets include a branded shirt for each participant and a percentage of sales goes to supporting the Little Italy Association. Sam the Cooking Guy will be announcing winning answers where the first prize team receives a $200 Food Hall gift card, second place receives a $100 gift card, third place receives a $50 gift card, plus additional prizes from local businesses including the Crack Shack, Theory Hair Studio, Urban Boutique Hotel, and much more!

Stick around for food and drinks from the Food Hall! Live music 1-3pm and 3:30-5pm!