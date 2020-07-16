Sam the Cooking Guy reopens Not Not Tacos in the Little Italy Food Hall





LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Not Not Tacos, was started by Sam The Cooking Guy as part of the Little Italy Food Hall. This week, they are celebrating their 2nd birthday with a grand re-opening July, 16th.

Not Not Tacos closed their doors early March due to COVID-19.

Upon reopening, Sam The Cooking Guy has vamped up the menu with some new, taco creations and taco deals.

“We believe anything that goes onto a tortilla is a taco,” he explained.

For their opening at 3:00 pm Thursday (July 16th-19th), Sam is offering the “Hot Dog Taco” for only $2!

Social distancing protocols are in place. Customers will receive a buzzer and wait outside at your table for your food to be ready. Sam tells customers to, “wear a mask and don’t harass.”

Not Not Tacos is open for take-out, delivery, & dine-in on the Piazza della Famiglia.

You can visit their website for hours of operation at: www.notnottacos.com

Well, @thecookingguy put me to work! @notnottacos will be open at 3pm today and this Hot Dog Taco I made, is $2 from now till July, 19th. “I believe anything that goes onto a tortilla, is a taco” – Sam The Cooking Guy @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/CfSRzK1Dsb — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) July 16, 2020

Before Good Morning San Diego ended, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon attempted to make one of Sam the Cooking Guy’s hot dog tacos.