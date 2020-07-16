Sam the Cooking Guy reopens Not Not Tacos in the Little Italy Food Hall
LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Not Not Tacos, was started by Sam The Cooking Guy as part of the Little Italy Food Hall. This week, they are celebrating their 2nd birthday with a grand re-opening July, 16th.
Not Not Tacos closed their doors early March due to COVID-19.
Upon reopening, Sam The Cooking Guy has vamped up the menu with some new, taco creations and taco deals.
“We believe anything that goes onto a tortilla is a taco,” he explained.
For their opening at 3:00 pm Thursday (July 16th-19th), Sam is offering the “Hot Dog Taco” for only $2!
Social distancing protocols are in place. Customers will receive a buzzer and wait outside at your table for your food to be ready. Sam tells customers to, “wear a mask and don’t harass.”
Not Not Tacos is open for take-out, delivery, & dine-in on the Piazza della Famiglia.
You can visit their website for hours of operation at: www.notnottacos.com
Before Good Morning San Diego ended, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon attempted to make one of Sam the Cooking Guy’s hot dog tacos.