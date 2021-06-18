Sam the Cooking Guy shares his favorite Father’s Day recipes

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Father’s Day is just around the corner, and Sam the Cooking Guy collaborated with Cali BBQ’s chef Shawn Walchef to create the perfect meal.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Sam the Cooking Guy about their delicious food specials that will be available for one day only, Father’s Day!

The Picnic Burger: Cali BBQ Baby Back rib meat and Jalepeno BBQ aioli, beef patty, American cheese, dill pickles, spicy baked beans, brioche bun

Available at Samburgers Seaport Village and Samburgers Little Italy, June 20th only The Spicy Cowboy Taco: Cali BBQ Tri Tip and Jalapeno BBQ sauce, Sam’s tomatillo salsa, onion, cotija cheese , cilantro

Available at Not Not Tacos Little Italy, June 20th only