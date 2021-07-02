Sam the Cooking Guy shares the best Fourth of July BBQ tips





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This may be the most important interview you see all week.

Sam the Cooking Guy shares the best and easiest cooking tips for your Fourth of July BBQ!

For hot dogs, he says you should boil them before placing them on the grill. And for everyone planning on cooking hot dogs and burgers, the cooking guy advises putting the hot dogs on when you are ready to flip the burgers.

You can see his YouTube channel here, and KUSI congratulates him on approaching 3 million subscribers!

