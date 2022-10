Sam the Cooking Guy wants San Diegans to eat well!!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy and his team are gathering to graze, encouraging San Diegans to eat well with their brand new menu.

Their Downtown SD location, Graze by Sam in Little Italy, is a great spot to eat before a Padres game.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at their location to showcase some of their best dishes.