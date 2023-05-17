Saman Nasseri: How ICE and Border Patrol handled the Title 42 border crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Immigration into the United States via the southern border has exploded in recent years, both due to economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Biden’s lax border policies, say experts.

Now that Title 42 has expired there are few legal routes for the United States to prevent asylum seekers from entering the United States. The Biden administration has facilitated ease of access for these migrants through various policies and programs. This week, a federal judge in Florida blocked Biden’s migrant parole police — but will this policy hold.

Immigration Attorney Saman Nasseri joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the issue.