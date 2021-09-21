Sammy Hagar to perform free concert to launch Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co.





LAS VEGAS (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and spirits pioneer Sammy Hagar is rolling out Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. with his first canned beverages, a line of top shelf sparkling rum cocktails, in a big way.

Rock & Roll legend Sammy Hagar and his band are performing on the Strip from the second-story rooftop of Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday night. The performance will be at Beer Park, a rooftop bar across from the Bellagio Fountains.

Hagar is scheduled to perform for about thirty minutes during golden hour, also known as sunset.

No one has ever performed on a rooftop along the Las Vegas Strip, making Hagar’s show historic.

Sammy Hagar discussed the upcoming performance and the new Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.