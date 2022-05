Sampling Salt & Lime tacos at the Tequila & Tacos Music Festival

PETCO PARK (KUSI) – The Tequila & Tacos Music Festival continued into Sunday in downtown San Diego, bringing tequila samples, a variety of tacos, live music, fun, and more.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the Salt & Lime food truck at the festival, which sold over 2,000 tacos on the first day of the event.

The event continued Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.