San Carlos Little League 12U All-Stars prepares for District 33 Championship game

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Carlos Little League 12U All-Star team is preparing for the District 33 Championship game!

The team is playing the Rolando All-Stars at La Mesa National Thursday night.

The San Carlos All-Stars joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy and Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to tell us about their big game, and show off their swag chain!