San Diegan cycles from Miami to San Diego to raise funds for Haiti





PHOENIX, ARIZONA (KUSI) – One San Diegan is currently biking from Miami back to his home in San Diego to raise money for Angel Wings International.

The funds will go towards raising money to help the country of Haiti as they rebuild after devastating earthquakes.

Eric Gilman of Ride for Hope joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of his journey.

As of Saturday morning, Gilman was in Phoenix, Arizona on his journey.