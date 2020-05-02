San Diegan develops way to support local restaurants with gift cards

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego entrepreneur said he saw a lot of consumers rallying to support local businesses by purchasing gift cards, and noticed that about two-thirds of local businesses have no gift card infrastructure.

After noticing this Nader Khalil, CEO and Co-Founder of Paneau said “Simply put, most businesses have never sold a gift card. So we rolled out a complete digital gift card platform.”

Nhalil’s small team of four built a platform from scratch making it completely free, and even waiving transaction fees during the COVID-19 shutdowns for the first $250,000.

Their goal is to make something that is extremely easy for businesses to use, so we made the platform POS agnostic and the entire set up process takes 10 minutes.