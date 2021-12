San Diegan Gayla Peevey discusses the history of the iconic tune “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas” sung by local Gayla Peevey was released in 1953. Peevey was just 10-years-old when she sang this iconic tune.

Peevey lives in La Mesa but is currently in Los Angeles visiting family for the holidays.

Peevey joined KUSI News to talk more about the song and her musical legacy.