San Diegan goes viral for emotional drone demolition video of SDCCU stadium

Ernesto is a native to San Diego who grew up watching games, and even participating in some of his own at formerly known Qualcomm Stadium.

A couple recently made a tribute mural to Tony Gwynn, and so it inspired him to do a project to help say goodbye to a stadium that was home to Tony Gwynn, Junior Seau, and so many other legends in sports.

He decided to buy a drone and get to work, racking up 100’s of thousands of views along the way.

This is the story of how it all came to be, in an attempt to say goodbye to the cement cathedral we have all grown to love.