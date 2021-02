San Diegan Keith Eckert running in Iditarod Trail Ultra-Marathon Invitational

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego man and former U.S. Naval Officer, is in Alaska getting ready to participate in one of the most grueling land races in the world.

Keith Eckert, live from Anchorage, Alaska, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how is preparing for the Iditarod Trail Ultra-Marathon Invitational.

For more information on the Idatorod Trail Invitational, click here.