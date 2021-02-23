San Diegan Kevin Munster documents stadium demolition

On social media a number of videos and photos have popped up of SDCCU Stadium as it is demolished. Every day, heavy equipment obliterates more and more of 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley. One San Diegan, Kevin Munster, decided to start flying his drone and document, as “The Murph” is reduced to rubble. Munster began filming his videos around Christmas. His first video has received more than 40,000 views on his YouTube channel and he has continued to document every few weeks. For Munster this has become a passion project. He has throughly enjoyed the comments on his videos, as many are such fond memories people have made in the stadium. Fans have been bummed that due to the pandemic they didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to the Mission Valley site. Munster’s videos are one way they have been able to follow the destruction, piece by piece.