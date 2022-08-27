San Diegan Shaun Evans Jr. gets pilots license at 17





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan Shaun Evans Jr. recently obtained his private pilot license at 17 years old.

Evans took an interest in planes at a young age, starting with model planes and eventually manning the controls as a child in his father’s lap. He eventually applied for the Air Force’s Aim High Flight Academy and was accepted.

From there, Evans took advantage of a number of similar opportunities and eventually claimed his private pilot license on Aug. 9, 2022. He plans to apply for the Air Force Academy and obtain a degree in aerospace engineering.