San Diegan Ukrainian priest gives his thoughts on Russian invasion of Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego has a plethora of Ukrainians or those with ties to the European country.

A multitude of Ukrainian civilians have taken up arms to help defend against the Russian invasion.

Local Ukrainian priest, Father Yurii Sas, at Saint John the Baptizer Ukrainian Catholic Church in San Diego, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to give his thoughts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.