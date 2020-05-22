San Diegans are excited to enjoy restaurants again





MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – Thursday, some San Diego County restaurants were ready to reopen with certain restrictions.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spent the day in Mission Beach speaking to San Diegans who were enjoying their time at The Beach House Grill at Belmont Park in Mission Beach.

All of the customers Plante spoke with were excited to be back at local businesses, and weren’t afraid to share their excitement on camera.

Scott Jacobi and Chase Jacobi said they were “stoked” to back at a restaurant after being locked down for so long. Scott continued saying, “we don’t need a babysitter like Newsom to hold us” then explained that Americans can make decisions and be safe on their own.

Another customer, Scott Staples, told Plante he is “just happy thankful San Diego opened up the beaches and in-house dining, and we’re able to come out and enjoy the weather and some drinks” stating, “Trump 2020” before completing his interview.

One thing is for sure, the people who are out enjoying the newly opened restaurants, all are happy to enjoy themselves.

